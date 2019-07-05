BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man says some good karma led him to a $250,000 lottery win last weekend.

Jerry Hughes and his girlfriend Donna were riding their motorcycles in the Duffy Charity Ride on Saturday when they stopped for gas. Hughes bought four 20X The Cash tickets at Huff's Interstate on East Maple Avenue in Burlington.

Just before the ride started back up, Hughes scratched the first ticket and saw he had won. A celebration broke out with some “hollerin',” some tears, and then congratulations.

“All of our friends were there saying, ‘If anybody deserves this, it’s you, Jerry,’” said Donna. “He’s helped out so many people.”

"Karma,” Hughes said of why he won. “You do good, you get good. You do bad, you get bad. And I believe it.”

Hughes, who owns and runs a tow truck company, took home $176,876 after taxes. Hughes says him and Donna will use the money to take a cruise, go to Hawaii and place into savings.

