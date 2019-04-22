National Weather Service officials now confirm that at least 10 tornadoes touched down in central North Carolina on April 19.

As of Monday night, the NWS had confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Orange County, EF-1 tornadoes in Chatham, Moore, Sampson, Nash, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties, and two EF-0 twisters in Northampton County.

As of Monday morning, seven tornadoes had been confirmed and surveyed, with at least four more left to be checked out by officials. By Monday night, three more tornadoes had been surveyed.

The NWS is continuing to survey even more possible tornado touchdowns over the course of the next several days.

The EF-1 twisters were the strongest recorded in central North Carolina until an EF-2 was confirmed in Orange County in Hillsborough.

An alert from the NWS said a tornado "initially touched down in the White Cross area and Leslie Drive area of southwest Orange County." Among the damage caused was the snapping and splitting of healthy, large-trunk trees.

"Given the magnitude and nature of the damage, wind speeds were estimated at 110 mph," the alert said.

According to WNCN, the tornado damaged several homes just south of the Hillsborough exit just north of Interstate 40 near exit 261. An EF-2 is a tornado with wind speeds measured between 111 and 135 mph.

The NWS said the Nash County tornado touched down near Rocky Mount and was on the ground for 11 minutes covering 12.5 miles. It damaged trees and structures across parts of the county. Wind speeds were measured at 115 mph.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 in Whitakers in Nash and Edgecombe counties and three EF-0 tornadoes in Northampton County.

According to WNCN, the NWS also confirmed three other tornadoes but they have not been finalized or surveyed. Those tornadoes touched down in Sampson/Johnston counties, Moore County, and Halifax County.

There were no fatalities as a result of any of the tornadoes that touched down last Friday.

