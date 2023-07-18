Blind Tiger manager enters plea agreement regarding July 2022 shooting

Donald Beck Jr. isn't able to apply for an ABC license or work in an ABC institute for two years.

The manager of the former club The Blind Tiger appeared in court Tuesday.

Donald Beck Jr. and his attorney, Don Vaughan, reached a plea agreement with the state.

Beck pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor allowing conduct on licensed premises. All of the other charges he faced were dismissed.

This all stems from a shooting at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro last year.

ALE charged owner Bradford McCauley and manager Donald Beck with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Beck was also charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

The Blind Tiger's liquor license was revoked in August after the ALE charged a security guard, 28-year-old Jason Leonard with second-degree murder for shooting Pedro Alegria in the parking lot.

ALE agents said Blind Tiger employees did not help Alegria after he'd been shot, blocked GPD's access to the building, and destroyed evidence by cleaning blood off a brick wall near the entrance where Alegria had been shot.

According to the Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), who was also in court Tuesday, Beck isn't allowed to apply for an ABC license or work in an ABC establishment for two years.

He also has 30 days to pay all fines.

Beck's attorney, Don Vaughan said he and Beck are happy with the decision.

Meanwhile, back in February, charges were dismissed against the former owner, Bradford McCauley.

The bouncer, Jason Leonard was set to also be in court Tuesday.

The Guilford County courthouse website states that his next court date is in September.

According to investigators, there were three shootings at the Blind Tiger in 2022. Two of them happened within a week in April.

The Blind Tiger has since been closed down.