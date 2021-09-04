Five former jail officers, nurse charged in John Neville's death appear in court Friday

An autopsy report revealed Neville died from a brain injury after he was restrained by Forsyth County Detention Center staff.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is of body camera footage showing jail staff restraining John Neville. Viewer discretion is advised.

The five former Forsyth County Detention Center officers and a nurse charged in the death of an inmate are set to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

John Neville died while in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019, prompting an investigation by state authorities. Six months later, former jail officers Lavette M. Williams, Antonio M. Woodley, Edward J. Roussel, Christopher B. Stamper, Sarah E. Poole and nurse Michelle Heughins were all charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.

Officials said Neville fell from his bunk after suffering an unknown medical condition, and staff moved him to an observation cell. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said over the next 45 minutes, Neville sustained injuries that caused his death.

Body camera footage showed Neville being held down by staff as they tried to remove his handcuffs, and repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe.'

An autopsy report revealed Neville died from a brain injury after he was restrained.

Neville's death sparked protests around the city of Winston-Salem, and in August 2020, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough announced the department banned the bent-leg prone restraint, a tactic the jail staff used on Neville before he died.