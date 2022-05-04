Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s office cited following deputy’s COVID-19 death

Deputy Sypraseuth Phouangphrachanh, known to many as Bud Phouang, died on March 21, 2020, from complications with the coronavirus.

Editor's Note: Video from April 1, 2020, reporting deputy Bud's death.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was cited by the North Carolina Department of Labor for failing to report a COVID-19 work-related death within eight hours, as required by law.

Deputy Sypraseuth Phouangphrachanh, known to many as Bud Phouang, died on March 21, 2020, from complications with the coronavirus, according to the sheriff's office. Phouang served as a School Resource Officer and led D.A.R.E courses at the schools he worked, among other roles, during the fourteen years he served with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The state said Phouang got COVID-19 while working and it was not reported to OSHA. The state issued a $4,000 penalty as part of the citation.

The sheriff’s office said since March 1, 2020, OSHA has issued 14 citations to employers for failing to report a COVID-19 workplace-related death within eight hours. Employers that are cited can either pay the penalty, request an informal conference with OSHA, or appeal the citation.