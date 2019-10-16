GREENSBORO, N.C. — Prosecutors say N'denezsia Lancaster's legal troubles are far from over.

She's been charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping in addition to her current First-Degree Kidnapping charges.



Prosecutors say Lancaster abducted 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from a playground off Phillips Avenue on October 9th.

It sparked a massive search for the toddler across the triad before Ahlora was found near a Greenboro church. Lancaster was arrested shortly after.

We know the other child, in this latest case, was a boy and was younger than Ahlora. The alleged kidnapping happened on the same day Ahlora went missing.

Lancaster's next court case regarding the second-degree kidnapping will be November 15th. She received a $50,000 bond.

We're working to get more information on the charges.

