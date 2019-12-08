WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In honor of Julius “Juice” Sampson, the Ministers’ Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity will open a scholarship account. Starting Monday, August 12, those who want to contribute can donate after 12 p.m. at the Mechanics & Farmers Bank in Winston-Salem to the “Julius Sampson” account.

The Ministers' Conference says it plans to continue supporting the family during this difficult time. Sampson was killed Tuesday, August 6, following a fight with 22-year-old Robert Granato at BJ's Restaurant and Brew House in Winston-Salem.

He was a barber, a little league coach, a newlywed and his murder has left a void in the community

The altercation continued into the parking lot near Hanes Mall where police say Granato shot and killed Sampson Jr. Police say the altercation stemmed from Sampson defending a waitress who was being harassed by Granato, who was intoxicated and being belligerent.

Funeral For Julius 'Juice' Sampson Jr. Set For Tuesday

Granato, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and firing a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

'This Nonsensical Gun Violence Must Cease' Winston-Salem NAACP Takes Stand In Shooting Of Julius Sampson

Strangers Bring Flowers, Cards, Candles to Honor Man Murdered at Winston-Salem Restaurant

'It's Hard To be Strong When That Person Was Your Strength' Hanes Mall Shooting Victim's Wife Promises To Keep His Memory Alive

'My Husband Wasn't an Animal That Deserved Slaughtering' Candlelight Vigil for Julius 'Juice' Sampson

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users