Triad law enforcement respond after Wake County deputy dies in shooting

The most recent shooting in Wake County marks the fourth this month in which a North Carolina law enforcement officer was killed or injured in the line of duty.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Another North Carolina deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The search for the gunman continues into Friday night.

The Wake County Sheriff said someone shot K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night.

He died from his injuries.

This now marks seven officers shot in our state, in the last three weeks.

Law enforcement faces these dangers every day.

With this many incidents in such a short amount of time, just as the wounds begin to heal, another opens up.

Triad law enforcement shared their insight.

Two of those shootings happened in the Triad and two sheriff's offices said the cases hit too close to home.

"It can happen here, it can happen anywhere," Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said. "That one alarm call, that 911 hang up that you go to, or that one domestic call, that might be the one that someone tries to hurt you."

40 years of wearing a badge. Four decades of protecting the community.

But after several weeks of attacks on law enforcement, Page said officers everywhere must always have their heads on a swivel.

"You have to be prepared when you serve those papers, when you make a traffic stop, when you go take a lunch break, you have to be on your guard because there are some persons out here that don't care," Page said. "It's a small percentage, but that small percentage can end your life."

Page has seen this first hand with his deputies.

"We have had some deputies in our agency that have been shot in the line of duty," Page said. "In my tenure here as sheriff and when I was a deputy years ago with the sheriff's office, but we've had some deputies that have been shot and we're very fortunate none of our deputies lost their lives."

Sgt. Southern has been with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office for two decades.

In recent years, he has seen more criticism and hostility towards his profession.

He wishes more people would realize they're just doing their jobs.

"The more I see it, the more what we need to make people aware of is, hey, we're out here trying to help people," Southern said.

"These are some tough times in North Carolina, and these are some tough times for our nation, and people gotta wake up," Page said.