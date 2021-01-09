Vigils planned in wake of Mount Tabor shooting

Two Winston-Salem churches are planning prayer vigils for the community.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community is grieving together after a student was shot to death at Mount Tabor High School.

Two prayer vigils are planned in Winston-Salem in support of Mount Tabor families.

Thursday at 7 p.m., Mt. Tabor UMC will hold a vigil in the parking lot of the church located at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

On Friday at 6 p.m., Emmanuel Church will have a prayer service for the Mt. Tabor community. The church is located at 407 Petree Road in Winston-Salem.

Flowers and balloons were left at the entrance of Mount Tabor High School on Thursday. The school is closed for the day to give students and teachers a day to process and cope after the tragedy.

Flowers and balloons left here at @Tabor_City sign at school entrance. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/u63UZE12pV — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 2, 2021

Investigators said William Miller, Jr. was gunned down by a fellow student at the school on Wednesday. Miller died at the hospital. The accused shooter was taken into custody after an hours-long search.