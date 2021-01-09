Vigils planned in wake of Mount Tabor shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community is grieving together after a student was shot to death at Mount Tabor High School.
Two prayer vigils are planned in Winston-Salem in support of Mount Tabor families.
Thursday at 7 p.m., Mt. Tabor UMC will hold a vigil in the parking lot of the church located at 3543 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Emmanuel Church will have a prayer service for the Mt. Tabor community. The church is located at 407 Petree Road in Winston-Salem.
Flowers and balloons were left at the entrance of Mount Tabor High School on Thursday. The school is closed for the day to give students and teachers a day to process and cope after the tragedy.
Investigators said William Miller, Jr. was gunned down by a fellow student at the school on Wednesday. Miller died at the hospital. The accused shooter was taken into custody after an hours-long search.