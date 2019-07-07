GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a person who ran off during an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night. Around 10:50, police responded to the 1800 block of Willomore Street on a disturbance call involving guns.

Officers on foot tried to stop a silver vehicle they were told was involved. The driver of the vehicle went around another vehicle and accelerated toward officers, according to police. One officer shot at the car, hitting the driver, Paulickia Jazzmun Hairston. Hairston, 27, was taken to the hospital, but her injuries weren't life-threatening.

A passenger in the vehicle ran away after it stopped. Investigators are looking for that person.

The officer is on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

