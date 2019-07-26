GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another big name will return to the Wyndham Championship next week.

The Wyndham Championship announced Friday Jordan Spieth will make his first appearance since playing at Sedgefield Country Club in 2013.

Spieth had quite the run in 2013, but was edged out by Patrick Reed by only a couple of strokes in the end. Reed will also join the playing field at Wyndham this year.

Spieth has logged three major championships in his career, including the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015, and The Open Championship in 2017.

The Wyndham Championship begins August 1.

RELATED: FedExCup Champion Billy Horschel, Harold Varner III Will Play Wyndham Championship

RELATED: Major Champions Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover Will Play Wyndham Championship

RELATED: Brooks Koepka Takes Lead, Jon Rahm Moves into Wyndham Rewards Top 10

RELATED: Four-Time Major Winner, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els Joins Wyndham Championship Field

RELATED: 2018 Masters Champion, 2013 Wyndham Champion Patrick Reed Joins Wyndham Field