Coronavirus in North Carolina: Lawmakers looking at bill that would let bars sell drinks outside

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020

News to note:

North Carolina bars closed due to the pandemic might be able to serve customers outdoors soon because of legislation that's advancing in the General Assembly. One of two bills that cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday would allow bars to sell beverages outside, whether on a patio or under a tent. Another bill expands the customer capacity for restaurants and breweries allowed to partially reopen their indoor serving areas by going outside, too. The measures now head to another committee.

After ACE Speedway drew large crowds on Saturday, Gov. Cooper responded by saying he hopes no one gets sick or worse following the event. Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said it's the speedway's First Amendment right to assemble. He said it would have been unconstitutional to stop them.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

