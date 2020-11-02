THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Paul Morgan is like many of us -- he doesn’t love doing laundry. The simple reason is there’s just other things he’d rather be doing. So, you might find it a bit hard to imagine him picking out one of the top of the line washers, “I wanted the best they had,” said Morgan.

Along with the washer, Morgan also purchased a five-year warranty for the system just in case anything went wrong, “I bought the master home agreement that lasts 5 years, so I think I’m covered,” said Morgan.

A couple of years into the agreement the washer broke and had to be repaired. Morgan called the company and a service tech came right out to fix it, “It was simple,” said Morgan.

It’s a good thing he bought that warranty because the washer broke again. The control panel was not lighting up so Morgan again called to have a technician come to the house, “He said he couldn’t fix it,” said Morgan.

If you’re thinking why can’t a licensed technician fix it, does he not know what the problem is, you’d be wrong. The technician couldn’t fix it because the washer didn’t have a model number or serial number, “He was like, we got a policy that if there is no model or serial number on the machine, we can’t work on it,” said Morgan.

The small, probably 5-cent sticker came off somehow. It appears it was there at one time, but it’s gone now. The company would not allow its technician to work on the washer because they can’t be sure it’s under warranty.

Morgan spent the next couple days calling and asking the company what he was supposed to do if it wouldn’t service the machine, “The agreement is if you can’t fix it you replace it,” said Morgan. That may have been how the warranty reads but the company was not doing that.

After several weeks of trying and failing to get the company to fix the washer Morgan had to pull an old washer out of his shed to do laundry, “I didn’t know what else to do,” said Morgan.

Almost five months went by and while Morgan continued to try and figure this problem out. That’s when Morgan decided to call us, “I was watching News 2 and you said, ‘we want to know’ well I’m going to tell you,” said Morgan.

After speaking with one of our volunteers we contacted the company only to be transferred multiple times with little assistance. Again, we would reach back out to the company and explain the problem and that the sticker coming off was no fault of the customer. This time the supervisor agreed and decided to look at the issue and see what could be done, “I got a call and she (supervisor) said we are going to have a washer out to you on Saturday,” said Morgan.

The new washer arrived and the old one was picked up and taken away, “Thank you News 2 and thanks to the volunteers,” said Morgan.

The old beat-up washer Morgan used for a few months is back in the shed but available just in case something goes wrong.

