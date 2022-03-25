Greensboro hosts UNC women's team for tournament as fans cheer on both teams

Families traveled to the Gate City to watch the Tar Heels take on South Carolina in the Sweet 16. They also stuck around to watch the men's game on TV.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of Tar Heel fans came to Triad Friday night to watch the women play at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Despite their loss, Friday night's game was the first time since 2015 the lady Tar Heels made it to the Sweet 16.

Friday, March 25, was still a big day for UNC fans. Several families traveled to Greensboro to watch the game and a few others around the city enjoyed the game at some local spots.

"Diehard Carolina fans, Sweet 16 perfect environment," UNC fan Lloyd Claybrook said.

"It's a big day for Carolina," UNC fan David Guynn said.

🏀🏀🏀 Hanging out with some @UNC basketball fans here in Greensboro. The lady #tarheels will be playing SC #gamecocks in less than an hour! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/O8yo2F7uQr — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) March 25, 2022

From Greensboro to Philly, fans from all over cheering on the UNC Tar Heels. Including Claybrook and his daughter, Harmony.

"Go heels," his daughter cheered before going into the game.

Even without the women's basketball team moving onto the next round, the game was filled with memories for Claybrook and his little girl.

Another father-daughter duo, David Guynn and Adi made the trip from Virginia, but their former home was in Chapel Hill.

"I actually used to be the fire marshal at UNC, so I had the opportunity to go to a ton of Carolina games and went to school in Chapel Hill. so a super good experience," Guynn said.

He wants his daughter to experience UNC games, too.

"It's a pretty quick trip for us, my daughter is really getting into basketball, so it was a great opportunity," Guynn said.

From cheering on the women at the coliseum to grabbing a drink for the later UNC men's game, fans stayed ready to cheer on their team.

"It feels awesome, didn't expect to be here it's awesome that we went this far," UNC fan Nathan Cheek said.