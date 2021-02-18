Ice storm live updates: Power outages, road conditions, damage reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rainfall has begun in the Triad early Thursday morning as we brace for our second ice storm in less than a week. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is forecasting a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice for most of the Triad, which is enough to bring trees and power lines down, and cause widespread outages. Duke Energy is forecasting one million outages across the Carolinas - some could last several days.
Keep checking our live blog for updates on power outages, road conditions, and damage reports. Text your weather photos to 336-379-5775. Download the free WFMY News 2 app for Apple or Android to stay on top of the winter storm right from your phone.
RELATED: Live Radar | Winter Storm Warning
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021
4:15 a.m. -- Power outages are not widespread at this time in the Triad, but there are around 24 outages confined to a neighborhood in Guilford County. The outages are in the Gibsonville area off Cone Club Road and Blue Spring Street. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
3:54 a.m. -- It is hovering around 30 degrees in the Triad now with steady freezing rain.
3:15 a.m. -- An update from meteorologist Terran Kirksey.