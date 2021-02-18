Ice storm live updates: Power outages, road conditions, damage reports

The Greensboro area is bracing for another winter storm on Thursday - the second in less than a week. We'll keep you updated on conditions and outages.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rainfall has begun in the Triad early Thursday morning as we brace for our second ice storm in less than a week. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is forecasting a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice for most of the Triad, which is enough to bring trees and power lines down, and cause widespread outages. Duke Energy is forecasting one million outages across the Carolinas - some could last several days.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021

4:15 a.m. -- Power outages are not widespread at this time in the Triad, but there are around 24 outages confined to a neighborhood in Guilford County. The outages are in the Gibsonville area off Cone Club Road and Blue Spring Street. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

3:54 a.m. -- It is hovering around 30 degrees in the Triad now with steady freezing rain.

3:15 a.m. -- An update from meteorologist Terran Kirksey.

ICE STORM TODAY: Freezing rain (mixed with sleet at times) will continue to increase in coverage and intensity as we go through the morning.



Winter Storm Warnings are in place for our entire area. Significant icing is likely overnight - tomorrow. Downed trees can cause several power outages that may last for days.



