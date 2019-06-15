ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in Asheboro Saturday morning leaving one suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, the incident happened around 2:03 a.m. outside a home in the 1000 block of Perry Street.

Once on scene, officers found Adam Powe outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

After further investigation, officers found a handgun inside the home believed to have been used during the shooting.

Officers found a second victim of the shooting after responding to Randolph Health. Jermaine Martin was treated at the facility for non-life threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police say the two incidents are believed to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300 ext. 312 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

