ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police in Asheboro are investigating a shooting involving two people. The two people were found shot Saturday morning, one had multiple gunshot wounds, officers said. According to the Asheboro Police Department, the incident happened around 2:03 a.m. outside a house in the 1000 block of Perry Street.

Police said the victims are Adam Powe, who is being treated for multiple wounds and Jermaine Martin was treated for non-life threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, officers found a handgun inside the home believed to have been used during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police say the two incidents are believed to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300 ext. 312 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

