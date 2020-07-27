COVID-19 Blog | NCDHHS reports more than half COVID-19 cases statewide, as presumed recoveries

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020

12:30 p.m. - NCDHHS released the latest COVID-19 numbers.

New recovery numbers show nearly 81% of the more than 114,000 total cases are "presumed recoveries".

Approximately 8% of tests Sunday came back positive (higher than the state’s goal of 5% but less than the CDC-recorded national average of 10%).

Guilford County added nearly 100 of the more than 1,600 new cases statewide.

STATE

114,338 CASES (UP 1,625)

PRESUMED RECOVERIES: 92,302 (NEARLY 81% OF TOTAL CASES)

1,790 DEATHS (UP 5)

1,635,476 TESTS (UP 22,091)

1,169 HOSPITALIZED (DOWN 1 FROM YESTERDAY)

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 1,973 CASES, 41 DEATHS (19 new cases, 0 new deaths)

CASWELL – 173 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 1,181 CASES, 49 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,537 CASES, 16 DEATHS

DAVIE – 305 CASES, 3 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 4,607 CASES, 41 DEATHS (51 new cases, 0 new deaths)

GUILFORD – 4,789 CASES, 139 DEATHS (98 new cases, 0 new deaths)

MONTGOMERY – 531 CASES, 13 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 1,924 CASES, 35 DEATHS (13 new cases, 0 new deaths)

ROCKINGHAM – 412 CASES, 3 DEATHS

STOKES – 221 CASES, 2 DEATHS

SURRY – 773 CASES, 4 DEATHS

WILKES – 701 CASES, 9 DEATHS

YADKIN – 445 CASES, 6 DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoiding touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.