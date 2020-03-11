Election Day 2020 North Carolina Blog

November 3 has arrived and Election Day is here!

The day has finally come, welcome to Election Day 2020!

It can be stressful every four years, but it has been especially stressful in 2020 because we’ve also been dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic leading up to the election.

Some experts and pundits have suggested that leads and margins will swing wildly from when they are first reported after the polls close and possibly even days after Nov. 3. They say this has to do with the high volume of early voters in this year's election and how there's expected to be partisan differences between voting early rather than on Election Day.

According to the North Carolina Stae Board Of Elections, polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

The board said the busiest times are usually early in the morning and just before the polls close. You can avoid long lines by voting at off-peak times.

In this blog, you will be able to find real-time updates on candidates and elections results. Let's take a look at some of the hot races!

President

Donald Trump, R vs. Joe Biden, D

-US Senate

Thom Tillis, R vs. Cal Cunningham, D

-U.S. House

Dist.6 Lee Haywood, R vs. Kathy Manning, D

Dist.13 Tedd Budd, R vs. Scott Huffman, D

North Carolina

Governor

Roy Cooper, D vs. Dan Forest, R

Attorney General

Jim O'Neill, R vs. John Stein, D

Commissioner of AG

Steve Troxler, R vs. Jenna Wadsworth, D

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020

6:32 a.m. North Carolina has 15 electoral votes up for grabs. A presidential candidate needs at least 270 to win!