GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm will soon be back at it!

The swarm will play 14 home dates that fall on a Friday or Saturday, this season. You can go ahead and get your seats at the Fieldhouse for this season through a variety of ticket packages available by calling 336-907-3600.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Greensboro Swarm Ousted By Raptors 905

RELATED: Swarm Falls At Home Against Blue Coats, 108-86

RELATED: Greensboro Falls To Lakeland In NBA G League Matchup

RELATED: Swarm Sets Franchise Records In Win Over Wisconsin

RELATED: Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon And Devonte’ Graham To Swarm

RELATED: Erie BayHawks Top Greensboro Swarm 133-116

RELATED: Greensboro Falls To Austin Spurs 102-95 In G League Showdown

RELATED: Devonte' Graham Named NBA G League Player Of The Week

RELATED: Hornets Assign Devonte' Graham To Greensboro Swarm

RELATED: Greensboro Picks Chinanu Onuaku And Tyler Nelson In NBA G League Draft

RELATED: One Minute With Greensboro Swarm Head Coach Joe Wolf

RELATED: The Swarm, Hornets, And Bank Of America Partner To Benefit Guilford County Schools

RELATED: Swarm, Hornets To Donate $10,000 To Guilford County Schools Relief Fund

RELATED: Greensboro Swarm Will Not Extend Contract Of Noel Gillespie

RELATED: Swarm Snaps Losing Streak, Tops Maine 109-100

RELATED: Swarm's Paige, Barber To Sign Autographs At HAECO Invitational

RELATED: Hornets Assign Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon Back to Swarm

RELATED: GSO Swarm Beat Windy City 105-101

RELATED: Swarm Players Surprise Kids With Holiday Shopping Spree