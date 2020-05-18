WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020

7:45 a.m. - We'll bring you a live update on coronavirus headlines and weather on our digital newscast 'After GMS.' Join the two-way conversation on our Facebook page. More Americans are turning to retail therapy during the pandemic, according to a recent survey. Have you bought anything for yourself lately out of impulse?

News to note:

The North Carolina legislature is resuming its annual session on Monday, two weeks after meeting to approve a $1.6 billion package that distributed COVID-19 funds from Washington. Constituents can come inside the Legislative Building again now that it will reopen to the public after being closed for four weeks. The building’s capacity will be capped and members, staff, and visitors should expect temperature checks when going inside.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press briefing with other members of the state coronavirus task force at 2 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: Coronavirus and kids: What we know (and don't know) about rare inflammatory complication

RELATED: NC churches win temporary right to worship indoors, Gov. Cooper reacts to judge's ruling

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775