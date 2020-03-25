GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more. Click here to see the latest cases being reported in North Carolina.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25:

Wednesday notes:

Today at 5 p.m., Governor Cooper's executive order goes into effect to close hair and nail salons, barbershops, sweepstakes parlors, bowling alleys, massage parlors, and more amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to see a list of businesses that will need to close.

Guilford County commissioners and management ordered new restrictions that will go into effect at 5 p.m. tonight. The declaration limits gatherings of 10 people or more and prohibits the use of public and privately-owned playgrounds. The order is not for playgrounds at people's homes.

A Greensboro boy is spreading joy by displaying kind messages from the front yard of his home. 9-year-old Charlie Thompson said he knows people may feel sad or depressed about coronavirus, so he wanted to do something every day to cheer his neighbors up.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

