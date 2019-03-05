GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro Police taught students, staff, and faculty what to do if they're in an active shooter situation.

It starts with trying to safely run away, then hiding if that doesn't work. As a last resort, fight for your life.

Participants also learned how to recognize the sound of gunfire and how to interact with law enforcement when officers arrive.

Campus police will host 2 more active shooter classes next Tuesday and Wednesday.

