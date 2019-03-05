GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro Police taught students, staff, and faculty what to do if they're in an active shooter situation.
RELATED: Man Detained, Lockdown Lifted At NC A&T State University: Police
It starts with trying to safely run away, then hiding if that doesn't work. As a last resort, fight for your life.
Participants also learned how to recognize the sound of gunfire and how to interact with law enforcement when officers arrive.
RELATED: Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department Honors Fallen UNC Charlotte Hero Riley Howell
Campus police will host 2 more active shooter classes next Tuesday and Wednesday.
OTHER RELATED STORIES
RELATED: Friends, Family Remember UNCC Victim Ellis 'Reed' Parlier as Funny, Bright
RELATED: 'He wins if we don’t do something' | Queen City rallies around UNC Charlotte
RELATED: UNCC shooting suspect chooses not to appear in court
RELATED: UNCC Student Expected to Walk at Graduation After Being Shot
RELATED: 'He Had No Option To Run, Hide, So He Fought' | UNCC Student Riley Howell Was Killed as He Tried to Stop Gunman
RELATED: College Campuses Hold Vigils in Wake of UNCC Shooting
RELATED: How A UNCC Police Officer Took Down Gunman Who Opened Fire In On-Campus Classroom
RELATED: Should All Schools Have A One-Button Lock Down System?
RELATED: 'We can't really discern the why just yet' | 2 dead, 4 injured after campus shooting
RELATED: 'I hope you are safe' | Heartbreaking note from 6-year-old girl to neighbor after UNC Charlotte shooting
RELATED: 'I keep hoping I'll wake up from this awful dream' | Victims in deadly UNCC campus shooting identified
RELATED: ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’: NC Lawmakers, Educators 'Devastated' By Deadly UNC-Charlotte Shooting
RELATED: Shotgun Confiscated From Elon Student's On-Campus Room After Anonymous Tip: School Officials
RELATED: Chancellor Identifies 2 Killed, 4 Hurt in UNC Charlotte Shooting
RELATED: NC Flags To Be Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of UNCC Shooting Victims
RELATED: 'He Is Out Of Surgery And Stable' | UNCC Shooting Victim Was A Sports Writer For Niner Times
RELATED: 2 Killed, 4 Wounded On UNC Charlotte Campus After Former Student Opens Fire On Last Day Of Classes: Police